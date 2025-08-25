Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 9,273 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,497,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Newmark Group by 593.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,339,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 822.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 427,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 380,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

