Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SAP by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,552,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $270.9640 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.00. The company has a market cap of $332.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $210.38 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.