Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.5890 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.