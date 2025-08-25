Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 24,847 Gentherm Inc $THRM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Gentherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

