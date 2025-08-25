Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 131,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $9.7540 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. This represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi bought 38,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 845,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,415,705.56. This trade represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

