Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 2,104 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 672,031 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,389,000 after acquiring an additional 311,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $28.8170 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

