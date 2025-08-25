Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 2,806 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 233.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $200.3080 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.26. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.