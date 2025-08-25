Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,604 Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Plexus by 22.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $137.26 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $284,054.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,522.78. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $274,163.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,484 shares of company stock worth $1,626,335 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

