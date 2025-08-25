Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,604 Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $152.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

