Quantbot Technologies LP Has $704,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $4.5850 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $424.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -26.86%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Featured Articles

