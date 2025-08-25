Quantbot Technologies LP Has $789,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 156.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Safehold worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $16.1980 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

