Quantbot Technologies LP Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 381.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -413.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $613,755.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,479,224.76. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 612,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,674 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

