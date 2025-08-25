Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 275,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $13.4550 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.Green Dot’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,267.84. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

