Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $262.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.33. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

