Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.20% of Ambac Financial Group worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,135.73. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.6550 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $401.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.92. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 215.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

