Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 70.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $23.7450 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

