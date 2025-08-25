Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $683,000 in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 295.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTES stock opened at $25.2550 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

