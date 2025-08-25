Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $775,000 in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.25.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $600,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,192. This trade represents a 16.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,938 shares of company stock worth $5,880,781. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

