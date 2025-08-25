Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $794,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESLT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,929,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,276,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $450.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.95. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.53 and a 52 week high of $494.32.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

