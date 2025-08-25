Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $910,000 in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after acquiring an additional 756,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after acquiring an additional 175,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $101.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

