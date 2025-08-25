Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.8050 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

