Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $660,000 Investment in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 42.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCT stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.36. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

