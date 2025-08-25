Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $705,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $571.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.64.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.