Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,725,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after buying an additional 686,705 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after buying an additional 769,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 204,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $14.2450 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.