Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $29.6130 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.97%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

