Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 13,566 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,966,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.66 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%.The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

