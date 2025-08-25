Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 14,363 Shares of First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,496. This trade represents a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

