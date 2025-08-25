Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amplitude by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 30.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,872.76. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $616,001 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.