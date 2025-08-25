Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amplitude by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amplitude Stock Up 5.7%
NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Insider Activity
In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,872.76. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,608.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $616,001 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
