Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 17,955 Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $42.0320 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.