Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 157.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.03 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

