Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 888.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

