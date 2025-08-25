Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,310 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 266,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,145,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $28,127,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.2280 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

