Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,040 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 146.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.9860 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

