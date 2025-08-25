Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 341,533 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 341,533 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,475,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,937 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.9860 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.70 and a beta of 0.72.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.