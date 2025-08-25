Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 44,540 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1%

NSC stock opened at $283.9740 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

