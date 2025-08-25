Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,432 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 466,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $167.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.54. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $169.27. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

