Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,550 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $97.0740 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.