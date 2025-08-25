Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $656,000 Position in Weibo Corporation $WB

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $19,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Weibo by 1,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 988,327 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,332,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 868,643 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $6,853,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.10. Weibo Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

