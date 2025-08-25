Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $716,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 229,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,120. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE BWA opened at $43.0950 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $43.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

