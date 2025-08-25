Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $781,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

ADI stock opened at $252.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $257.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

