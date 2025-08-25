Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $972.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

