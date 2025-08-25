Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 124.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on RRC
Range Resources Stock Up 0.4%
RRC stock opened at $33.3270 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Range Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Range Resources
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.