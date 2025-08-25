Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3716 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.