Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $26.99 Million Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,320,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Cognex worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 126.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16,472.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 819,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 814,086 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $22,191,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 643,959 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,258 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

