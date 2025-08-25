Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,699,000 after purchasing an additional 611,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $69,092,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 234,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Shares of RGA opened at $193.4870 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.20. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

