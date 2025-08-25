RELX PLC $RELX Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RELX were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RELX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of RELX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RELX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RELX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of RELX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RELX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RELX opened at $48.4140 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

RELX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. RELX’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

RELX Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RELX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.