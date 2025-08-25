Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 668.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,845 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.2% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $24.3430 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

