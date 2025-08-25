Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,212 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 52.6% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $517.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Repay’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.