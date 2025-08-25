Reviewing Brand House Collective (TBHC) & Its Peers

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brand House Collective to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million -$23.13 million -0.91 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 19.69

Brand House Collective’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brand House Collective and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1332 2060 38 2.54

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.81%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.20% 27.11% 8.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brand House Collective competitors beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

