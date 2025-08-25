Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) & Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zion Oil & Gas
|N/A
|-$7.34 million
|-0.14
|Zion Oil & Gas Competitors
|$3.29 billion
|$608.45 million
|6.37
Zion Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of -1.87, indicating that their average share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zion Oil & Gas
|N/A
|-22.49%
|-20.24%
|Zion Oil & Gas Competitors
|-113.00%
|9.40%
|5.14%
Summary
Zion Oil & Gas competitors beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
