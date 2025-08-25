Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) & Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A -$7.34 million -0.14 Zion Oil & Gas Competitors $3.29 billion $608.45 million 6.37

Zion Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of -1.87, indicating that their average share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24% Zion Oil & Gas Competitors -113.00% 9.40% 5.14%

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas competitors beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

